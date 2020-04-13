Salman Khan to help a village by doing this

MUMBAI: Amidst the present lockdown, many actors have offered monetary help to the needy. Salman Khan is also doing his bit to help halt the spread of the dreaded virus.

The actor is currently at his farmhouse with his family following the protocol of PM Modi to not step out. However, he is utilizing this time to do something for some villagers out there.

The latest we hear is that Salman wants to sanitise a full village in Panvel after acquiring the required permission from Municipality. He has already started delivering sanitisers and masks to the poor families residing near his farmhouse. Also, we have heard that time and again, he has been lecturing the villagers to stay at home and not venture outside.

Salman had initiated a cleaning drive in a village near Panvel earlier.

