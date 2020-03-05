News

Salman Khan helps Bigg Boss create history on television

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Mar 2020 07:19 PM

MUMBAI: It’s perhaps the first time in the history of Indian television history that we are witnessing a phenomenon called Salman Khan. Bigg Boss has become the biggest reality and unarguably, the most controversial reality show in Indian television history – all thanks to the immense star power and charismatic personality of Salman. TRPs boom when he’s on air. Most people watch it only because of Salman.

It’s a challenge for anybody to keep hosting a reality show for a year but such is the power and charisma of Salman Khan that he has managed to do it for a decade and yet keep his cool and unflappable charm intact. The only other megastar who enjoys such popularity is Amitabh Bachchan on Kaun Banega Crorepati which is a regular quiz show and without its share of debates. It is to Salman’s credit that he handles all the controversies and heated arguments with savoir-faire, grace and tact. When he talks, the contestants listen.

When he comes on air to host the Weekend Ka Vaar, the world almost comes to a standstill where he can even be brutally honest. Thanks to Salman’s mega-stardom, the show has reached 213 million viewers on television. It gained 10.5 million impressions in the final episode with four hashtags trending worldwide on Twitter, the same night and Bigg Boss 13 was the highest-rated one ever. The show has broken many television records.

Over the last decade, Salman Khan has turned the show on his head. His unique style of hosting has made the show almost like one of Bollywood’s hugely entertaining movies where Salman has a direct connection with everyone – from all age groups, masses and classes with a pan Indian appeal. Thanks to the immense popularity of the show’s host, it has spawned other regional variations of it. And strong brand partnerships for the channel, Colors TV, including increasing its own reach across India.

That today, Salman (besides Big B) is the most successful superstar and the Big Boss of Indian television is indisputable. As he scales new heights with every season, the show becomes bigger and better with Salman’s grand surprises, valuable creative inputs, impromptu improvisations and interesting changes made in the format every year.

Tags Bigg Boss Salman Khan Indian television Amitabh Bachchan Kaun Banega Crorepati TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
05 Mar 2020 08:02 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Kunal Karan Kapoor talks about his comeback on the web, upcoming projects, and more
Kunal Karan Kapoor talks about his comeback on... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
05 Mar 2020 07:56 PM | TellychakkarTeam
On Location: Kundali Bhagya | Holi Special | Karan-Preeta’s dance number in Rang Malang
On Location: Kundali Bhagya | Holi Special |... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here