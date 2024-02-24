Salman Khan kisses mother Salma Khan, plays with nephew and niece - WATCH VIDEO of the day

Salman Khan makes a grand appearance at the Celebrity Cricket League in Sharjah, adding to the star-studded event's excitement and affection.
MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan graced the Celebrity Cricket League (CCL) 2024 in Sharjah, adding his star power to the opening match between Mumbai Heroes and Kerala Strikers. The actor joined his brother Sohail Khan for the event, highlighting his continued support for the league.

In a recent video shared by Salman Khan, the actor is seen sharing affectionate moments with his mother, Salma Khan, and enjoying fries with his sister Arpita's kids. The heartwarming video showcases Salman's family-oriented nature and his joyous interactions with loved ones.

CCL Season 10 promises an exciting lineup of matches, featuring over 200 film superstars across eight teams representing India's major film industries. The league will run for three weekends in India, with 20 matches scheduled to entertain cricket and cinema enthusiasts alike.

Salman Khan, serving as the brand ambassador of Mumbai Heroes, joins a prestigious list of celebrities associated with CCL, including Riteish Deshmukh, Sohail Khan, Venkatesh, Akhil Akkineni, Arya, Sudeep, Mohanlal, Indrajith, Manoj Tiwari, Sonu Sood, and Boney Kapoor, among others. Each team boasts its own star power, adding to the league's charm and appeal.

The adrenaline-pumping tournament will be broadcasted live on Sony Sports Ten 5 and Jio Cinema, along with several regional channels, ensuring that fans across the country can enjoy the cricketing action and celebrity camaraderie.

Salman Khan's presence at CCL 2024 in Sharjah adds excitement and glamour to the event, underscoring the league's status as a premier platform for blending sports and entertainment.

