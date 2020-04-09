Salman Khan launches short film Vaastav 2 on social media

MUMBAI: Salman Khan has recently been spending a lot of quality time with his family and has been constantly sharing videos and pictures on social media. The actor took to his Instagram account to share a heart-wrenching video titled Vaastav 2. It features Mahesh Manjrekar, daughter Saiee Manjrekar and creates awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic and its spread.

He captioned it, '#IndiaFightsCorona,” featuring Mahesh Manjrekar, daughter Saiee Manjrekar, Gauri Ingawale, and Gargi Ingawale. The video begins with Saiee, Gauri and Gargi mourning over the death of someone in the family. As the video takes the viewer into the flashback, the actors reveal the sad story of how one’s addiction while in quarantine at home leads to the person testing positive for COVID-19 after stepping out. Later, as the short film comes to an end, the rest of the family members seem to be sick with the virus, all because of the addiction of one person.

The short film is directed and written by Mahesh Manjrekar and edited by the multi-talented Saiee Manjrekar. The video gives out the powerful message that in these difficult times, some pleasures can wait.

Have a look.

