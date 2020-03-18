Salman Khan looks macho in this old family pic

MUMBAI: Bollywood’s Bhaijaan Salman Khan, also known as Dabanng Khan and the Sultan of Bollywood, has given us many blockbuster hits. He is one of the few bankable stars of Bollywood who assures a business of more than 100 crores.

The actor is known for his hard work and dedication. Even his weakest movies like Race 3 and Tubelight crossed 100 crores.

Recently, his fans shared an amazing old picture of the actor with his family. Salman looks super-hot in it.

In this picture, we see the Khan Family in one frame. Father Salim Khan looks handsome, and to the right, we see the young Arbaaz Khan.

This picture gives us major family goals. We wish the actor continues to keep entertaining us.

On the work note, Salman is all set to hit the screens with his action-packed flick Radhe by Prabhudeva, which is all set for Eid 2020 release.