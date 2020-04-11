Salman Khan to miss out on his Eid release due to lockdown

MUMBAI: The world has come to a standstill because of Coronavirus. The rising cases have left everyone worried. Owing to this deadly virus, shooting of films and TV shows too have come to a halt.

Amidst this, with theatres being shut, the release of many films has been postponed. Now, reportedly, it is being stated that Salman Khan won't be able to keep up with his Eid release tradition due to this lockdown. Every year, Salman Khan gifts his fans an Eidi in the form of a film. This year, his film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was to release on the festival on Eid, i.e., on 22 May. However, with the current situation, it seems highly unlikely that the film will hit the screens on the registered date. To Mid-Day, trade analyst Komal Nahata revealed, "Salman's Radhe has yet to wrap up shooting whereas post-production work is left on Sooryavanshi and Laxmmi Bomb. So, all these releases will be have to be shifted."