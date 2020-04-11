News

Salman Khan to miss out on his Eid release due to lockdown

Due to coronavirus lockdown, Salman Khan’s Eid release gets postponed.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Apr 2020 08:54 PM

MUMBAI: The world has come to a standstill because of Coronavirus. The rising cases have left everyone worried. Owing to this deadly virus, shooting of films and TV shows too have come to a halt.  

Amidst this, with theatres being shut, the release of many films has been postponed. Now, reportedly, it is being stated that Salman Khan won't be able to keep up with his Eid release tradition due to this lockdown. Every year, Salman Khan gifts his fans an Eidi in the form of a film. This year, his film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was to release on the festival on Eid, i.e., on 22 May. However, with the current situation, it seems highly unlikely that the film will hit the screens on the registered date. To Mid-Day, trade analyst Komal Nahata revealed, "Salman's Radhe has yet to wrap up shooting whereas post-production work is left on Sooryavanshi and Laxmmi Bomb. So, all these releases will be have to be shifted." 

Tags Salman Khan Eid coronavirus Radhe Sooryavanshi Laxmmi Bomb Lockdown Instagram TellyChakkar
loading...

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Celebs illuminate candles and diyas to show...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Celebs illuminate candles and diyas to show...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here