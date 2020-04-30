Salman Khan mourns the death of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor

MUMBAI: Rishi Kapoor passed away today at a Mumbai hospital. He was 67. After being admitted to the hospital last evening, the veteran actor breathed his last at the Sir HN Hiranandani Hospital.

Rishi Kapoor fought a valiant battle against leukemia for two years before succumbing to it. As he left us today, Salman Khan took to his social media to mourn his demise.

Taking to Twitter, Salman penned down a heartfelt message expressing his grief. The actor tweeted, 'Rest in peace chintu sirrr, kaha suna maaf , strength , peace n light to family n friends....'

Meanwhile, even Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sonam Kapoor, and several other Bollywood and TV celebrities mourned the death of the iconic actor and conveyed their condolences through heartfelt messages on social media.

Have a look below.

Rest in peace chintu sirrr, kaha suna maaf , strength , peace n light to family n friends... — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 30, 2020

Credits: SpotboyE