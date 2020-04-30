News

Salman Khan mourns the death of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Apr 2020 07:57 PM

MUMBAI: Rishi Kapoor passed away today at a Mumbai hospital. He was 67. After being admitted to the hospital last evening, the veteran actor breathed his last at the Sir HN Hiranandani Hospital.

Rishi Kapoor fought a valiant battle against leukemia for two years before succumbing to it. As he left us today, Salman Khan took to his social media to mourn his demise.

Taking to Twitter, Salman penned down a heartfelt message expressing his grief. The actor tweeted, 'Rest in peace chintu sirrr,  kaha suna maaf , strength , peace n light to family n friends....'

Meanwhile, even Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Sonam Kapoor, and several other Bollywood and TV celebrities mourned the death of the iconic actor and conveyed their condolences through heartfelt messages on social media.

Have a look below.

Credits: SpotboyE

 

Tags Salman Khan Rishi Kapoor Priyanka Chopra Jonas Sonam Kapoor Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Kapoor family and friends bid final farewell to...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Meet late actor Irrfan Khan's family

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here