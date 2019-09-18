News

Salman Khan NOT happy with THIS move of Ranbir Kapoor?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Sep 2019 08:46 PM

MUMBAI: Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor are making headlines once again. It seems their tiff is not going to end soon.

With the recent news, their fall out, which started off with a fight in a club, seems not going to end anytime soon. Reportedly, Salman is not pleased with reports of Ranbir doing Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Devil.  

Salman’s character as Devilal aka Devil in the movie Kick was a hit amongst fans. He is currently working on the second installment of his superhit action-comedy series with producer-director Sajid Nadiadwala. An announcement stating ‘Devil is back’ hinting at the film’s sequel Kick 2 was also made by the makers.

In addition to this, Ranbir too has reportedly given his nod for Sandeep Reddy’s intense crime thriller titled Devil and is all set to play a dark character on screen. This news has not gone down well with Salman, who is of the belief that both the films revolving around the Devilish affair will lead to confusion in the minds of the people. 

"It is a known fact that Salman is not very fond of Ranbir and if he will play the title role in Devil and both films released around the same time, there will be some kind of confusion in the minds of the people. Salman was ticked off when he heard the news for the first time, and though he chose to play it down, we are told that both he and Sajid are not very amused by the title of the film," Deccan Chronicle reported, quoting a source.

Tags > Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Sandeep Reddy, Deilal aka Devil, Deccan Chronicle,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
18 Sep 2019 09:16 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Want to know what happened at the IIFA Rocks 2019? Checkout here!
Want to know what happened at the IIFA Rocks 2019... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
18 Sep 2019 08:29 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Bigg Boss 13 contestant names REVEALED
Bigg Boss 13 contestant names REVEALED | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Narayani Shastri
Narayani Shastri
Karishma Kotak
Karishma Kotak
Shilpa Shetty
Shilpa Shetty
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Manish Goyal
Manish Goyal
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone

past seven days