Salman Khan NOT happy with THIS move of Ranbir Kapoor?

MUMBAI: Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor are making headlines once again. It seems their tiff is not going to end soon.

With the recent news, their fall out, which started off with a fight in a club, seems not going to end anytime soon. Reportedly, Salman is not pleased with reports of Ranbir doing Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Devil.



Salman’s character as Devilal aka Devil in the movie Kick was a hit amongst fans. He is currently working on the second installment of his superhit action-comedy series with producer-director Sajid Nadiadwala. An announcement stating ‘Devil is back’ hinting at the film’s sequel Kick 2 was also made by the makers.

In addition to this, Ranbir too has reportedly given his nod for Sandeep Reddy’s intense crime thriller titled Devil and is all set to play a dark character on screen. This news has not gone down well with Salman, who is of the belief that both the films revolving around the Devilish affair will lead to confusion in the minds of the people.



"It is a known fact that Salman is not very fond of Ranbir and if he will play the title role in Devil and both films released around the same time, there will be some kind of confusion in the minds of the people. Salman was ticked off when he heard the news for the first time, and though he chose to play it down, we are told that both he and Sajid are not very amused by the title of the film," Deccan Chronicle reported, quoting a source.