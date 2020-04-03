Salman Khan pays crew members of Radhe during the lockdown

MUMBAI: The entire world has come to a standstill owing to the widespread Coronavirus pandemic. Moreover, the livelihood of daily wage artistes and crew members of films has been badly hit.

Many Bollywood celebrities have come forward to help their fellow workers in this time of need, and Salman Khan is undoubtedly one of them. A crew member from ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ recently told a news portal that that the actor has deposited money into the accounts of the crew members despite no shoots.

Apart from this, the actor has also pledged to donate for 25,000 daily wage artistes of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees, whose livelihood has been severely affected owing to the lockdown.

‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ also features Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff, and Randeep Hooda and will hit the theatres on the occasion of Eid this year.

Credits: TOI