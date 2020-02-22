Salman Khan to play Sikh policeman in his next

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss host Salman Khan is all set to rock the screen with his next action flick Radhe by Prabhudeva.

It is said to the spinoff of his movie Wanted, which was also directed by Prabhudeva.

The Dabangg actor is all set to wear the police wardi once again but for a different role!

We are not talking about the superstar playing a cop in Dabangg 4 but in filmmaker Abhiraj Minawala’s upcoming directorial.

Salman has apparently given his nod for the untitled action-drama. Abhiraj, who earlier directed Aayush Sharma in Loveyatri, will be helming the project.

The actor will be seen sharing screen space with his brother-in-law, Aayush in this action-drama.

Aayush will be seen playing a North Indian gangster. On the other hand, Salman will be seen playing a Sikh cop in the film. Salman has played a cop before, but what excited him about this one is that he’s a Sikh cop.

He will be growing a beard and wear a turban. He will undergo multiple look tests next week with his team. This time around, there won’t be an actress opposite Salman.

He is an honest, upright, no-nonsense cop on a mission. However, the hunt is on for a leading lady for Aayush, a gangster on the run.

On the work note, Salman Khan has wrapped shooting of Radhe, which is all set for Eid release. After this, the actor will be seen in Kabhi Eid Kabhie Diwali with Pooja Hedge.