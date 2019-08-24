Salman Khan postpones event in the USA due to THIS reason?

MUMBAI: Salman Khan, who is gearing up for Dabangg 3, was supposed to appear for the event, Up Close and Personal scheduled in the USA. However, it has now been postponed.

It seems the decision has been taken in lieu of recent controversies. A lot has been happening as far as Bollywood celebrities are concerned, right from Mika Singh getting into trouble after his performance in Pakistan to all the backlash that Priyanka Chopra faced from a Pakistani national at an event the USA, looks like it wouldn't be the right time for an actor to appear at an event in the USA, and so, if reports are to be believed, in lieu of the same, Salman's upcoming event, Up Close and Personal scheduled in the USA has been postponed.

One of the promoters of the show posted, "As you may be aware, due to the current civil unrest and strife, the show Up, Close & Personal with set to commence on August 25th, 2019 through August 30th 2019, the team has determined that in the best interests of the community and to provide for a social environment that is supportive of this event, the Salman Khan Appearance is postponed to February/March, 2020.''

