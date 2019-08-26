Salman Khan returns on Eid 2020 with THIS film

MUMBAI: Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan were supposed to collaborate for Inshallah. However, the film is not happening.

But for those who are speculating that Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, featuring Akshay Kumar and Alia Bhatt, will come instead on Eid 2010, in place of Inshallah may well be wrong. According to reports, Kick 2, directed and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and starring Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez, is scheduled to release on that date.

A trade source shared with Pinkvilla, “The script of Kick 2 has finally been locked and Sajid and Salman have planned for an Eid 2020 release. Pre-production of the film is under way and as soon as Dabangg 3 wraps up this year, the schedule of Kick 2 will begin. The initial plan was to begin shooting of the sequel from 2010 but now it will most probably roll by the year end so that it releases on Eid 2010. Like Kick was an official remake of a Telugu film of the same name, the sequel is also said to be an official remake of a South movie but will take off from where Kick ended. Sajid plans to make Kick a franchise with Devi Lal Singh aka Devil as the central character. The filmmaker is personally part of the scripting process as he wants a fabulous script for his friend Salman.”

In Kick 2, Salman will return in his Robin Hood kind of a character, who robs the rich to help the poor. “Sajid and Salman had been trying to crack the right sequel for Salman and came up with it only in the last few weeks. Initially, the Kick 2 dates were with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Inshallah, but now that the project is not happening, Kick 2 shooting will go ahead in those dates, so everything is being rushed. Sajid and Salman share a great rapport and Kick 2 will definitely be complete by Eid 2020.”

Kick 2 will be produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Sajid Nadiadwala, who directed Kick (2014), starring Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez, will be returning to direct the sequel. The source added, “During Kick also Sajid had to rush to complete the film on time before Eid and even though he was extremely unwell, he would shoot in the day and edit at night to complete the film on time. Kick went on to become a blockbuster, garnering over 400 crore at the box office.”

Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala’s close friend and star of his next release, Housefull 4, Akshay Kumar, also announced the release date of his next movie, Laxmmi Bomb on Eid 2010. The trade source further told the portal, “It will be interesting to see Akshay and Salman clashing on Eid as even Rohit Shetty didn’t clash with Sooryavanshi but preponed his date. But now with Mission Mangal doing well at the BO, Akshay may think, he can take on Salman, even on Salman’s best date. Buzz is that Akshay announced the release date of Laxmmi Bomb,today, the moment he heard Inshallah was not happening. Apparently, he wasn’t too happy with Rohit’s decision to postpone Sooryavanshi and now this is his way of telling Salman that at the BO even he can rule and that's proved by the success of Mission Mangal. It’s all very hush-hush with Kick 4 now as Sajid and Salman want to announce it at the right time. One also wonders about how Sajid will feel now that Akshay has announced his date for Laxmmi Bomb.”