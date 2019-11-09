Salman Khan ropes in South actor Bharath Niwas for Radhe

MUMBAI: A film that has remained in the news since the date of release was locked is Salman Khan and Disha Patani starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. Salman will be seen in an action-packed drama in Radhe and will be teaming up for the third time with Prabhudheva who will be helming the film.



Now an actor from South industry has joined Radhe and it is none other than Bharath Niwas. Bharath is the star of the South industry and has done films in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. The star took to social media to announce his association with Salman’s Radhe and also shared photos with the superstar.



Bharath also said that he is happy and excited to work with Salman Khan in his first Bollywood venture and it’s a dream come moment for him.



