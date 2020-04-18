News

Salman Khan’s debut film ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ was dubbed in Spanish, Telugu and English

By TellychakkarTeam
18 Apr 2020 05:02 PM

MUMBAI: Ahead of his times, Salman Khan with his debut film itself garnered eyeballs not just in India but even across borders. 

Salman Khan’s charisma won over the hearts of the audience with his debut movie, Maine Pyar Kiya in the year 1989. The film marked the debut of Salman and Bhagyashree in lead roles, and was the top grossing film of that year. 

Making it even more significant and special, the movie was dubbed in English and titled ‘When Love Calls’ and was a big hit overseas as well. In fact, the film was triumphant in the Caribbean and dominated the box-office that year in Guyana, and Trinidad and Tobago. Carrying the baton of being successful in another language, the movie was also dubbed and titled ‘Te Amo’ in Spanish, and it saw a 10-week run in Lima, Peru. In Telugu, it was titled, ‘Prema Paavuraalu’. Apart from this, it was dubbed in several other languages across the country.

Maine Pyar Kiya turned Salman into an overnight sensation where the youngsters followed his style, the audiences loved him. His demand and fondness among his fans has been at its peak ever since. 

After his debut, the kind of a start and appreciation that the actor received- no wonder, Salman’s films get dubbed and released in diverse languages. 

Recently, the superstar took to his social media and shared a fascinating throwback to his film, with an interesting twist keeping the current pandemic situation in mind. He re-enacted a sequence from Maine Pyar Kiya with a ‘Then vs Now’ comparison and the now part gives an interesting  twist to it in this Coronavirus scare. 

He posted, “If MKP releases now, happy Easter be focused n Stay strong”. 

https://www.instagram.com/tv/B-4BIKDF-Lp/?igshid=jj8xl2ww5bbk

Salman Khan is known for bringing an entertainment bonanza to the box office and delivering blockbusters. His charm is undeniable and whether then or now, we love him.

