Salman Khan’s reaction when asked about Aishwarya Rai is priceless

MUMBAI: Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai were one of the most iconic couples on-screen as well as off-screen. The two were seen together in the movie Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, and the audience loved their pair.

Their chemistry created magic on screen. As we know, there was a time when Salman and Aishwarya were in a relationship for quite some time, but then, things got bitter between the two and they parted ways.

Post the break up, the media went on to speculate that because of Salman’s anger and possessiveness, the relationship went for a toss. In fact, it came to a point where Aishwarya’s father had also lodged a complaint of harassment against the actor.

During an award function that Salman Khan was hosting, he decided to play Koffee With Karan with host Karan Johar himself.

In the video, you can see Salman asking Karan which actress he would like to turn into. Karan took Aishwarya's name.

Salman was quick to say, 'You mean Aishwarya Rai Bachchan', and everyone was shocked to hear and see that, considering the history Salman and Aishwarya had.

When Salman asked why Aishwarya, Karan said you should know better.

Quickly, Salman jumps to another question. Well, the actor took it sportingly, as Karan is one of his closest friends in the industry.

All's well that ends well, and the past is left behind. Aishwarya is happily married to Abhishek Bachchan, whereas Salman is rumoured to be dating Lulia Vântur.

