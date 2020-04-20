News

Salman Khan's song 'Pyaar Karona' is out now! Urges people to fight the pandemic and stay home!

MUMBAI: Earlier this week, superstar Salman Khan took everyone by surprise as he dropped the teaser for Pyaar Karona, the song that is sung by the actor himself.  

The actor has finally released the song on his YouTube channel and it will give you chills. The song talks about how we as a nation should stand with each other and fight the pandemic by staying home. How we should respect the people fighting on the frontlines and how we need to step up and do our bit to fight coronavirus. 

The actor shared the release of the song on his Social Media with the caption, 
“Finally hamara YouTube channel shuru ho gaya hai, jaiye aur mera naya gaana dekhen aur enjoy karein. #PyaarKarona

bit.ly/PyaarKarona “

