Salman Khan set for US tour in April

MUMBAI: On the film front, superstar Salman Khan is preparing for his action drama Radhe.

The actor took to social media to share details about his upcoming concert

Salman on Tuesday took to Twitter and wrote, 'Aa rahe hain hum April mein to be up close and personal with you all ... see you all soon.'

Actors Sunil Grover and Daisy Shah will also perform along with Salman.The event will take place in the US.

Starting from April 3, the 'Up, close and personal with Salman Khan' will conclude on April 12.

