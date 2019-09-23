News

Salman Khan shares 'on location' pic with Saiee

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
23 Sep 2019 03:38 PM

Superstar Salman Khan's latest photo with newcomer Saiee M. Manjrekar from the set of their upcoming film "Dabangg 3" has got netizens excited.

Salman took to Instagram to post an image of the two with a water body in the background. "On location #dabangg3 @saieemmanjrekar," he captioned it.

His fans were quick to post heart emojis and called the on-screen couple "Bhai 1 no jodi ye hai" and "new jodi of Bollywood".

Last week, Saiee, daughter of actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar, had also posted photos with Salman at an awards ceremony.

"IIFA 2019 my first ever award show with none other than @beingsalmankhan. Surreal experience, forever grateful. #saieemanjrekar #iifa2019," she had captioned it.

Salman had said: "She is really good that's why she is in 'Dababgg 3', and her father worked in first part of 'Dabangg'. You know the strange thing that a few years back, we introduced Sonakshi (Sinha) in IIFA on a ramp and today, we introduce Saiee."

The action comedy brings back Salman in his popular avatar of Chulbul Pandey.

Source: IANS

Tags > Salman Khan shares, on location, Saiee, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Varun Sharma on &TV’s Lagao Boli

Varun Sharma on &TV’s Lagao Boli
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Celebs at the ramp of India Kids Fashion Week 2019

Celebs at the ramp of India Kids Fashion Week 2019
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Madalsa Sharma
Madalsa Sharma
Bhairavi Goswami
Bhairavi Goswami
Imam A Siddique
Imam A Siddique
Joker
Joker
Sunny Leone
Sunny Leone
Karan Singh Grover
Karan Singh Grover
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Sweta Keswani
Sweta Keswani
Harsh Rajput
Harsh Rajput
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja

past seven days