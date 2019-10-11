Salman Khan to shift residence and build a new home?

MUMBAI: There were reports that Salman Khan and his family will soon shift their residence and build a new house. However, the report is partially incorrect.



A source close to E Times has informed that there is no truth to this piece of news and that the information is partially incorrect. A source close to the actor rubbished the news piece and said, "There is still time to decide upon how and what has to be constructed on the property which was bought years back in 2011. Also, there is no concrete decision on what should be build on the said property as the family is still to decide the plan. There is no hurry to leave Galaxy apartments and erect a new house. It will take some time."



"Yes, Salman visited the property yesterday but nothing concrete has been decided yet," added the source.