Salman Khan starrer Dabangg 3 is seeing an upward trend on the box office

MUMBAI: Most anticipated film of the year, Salman Khan-starrer Dabangg 3 has released and is getting applauded across the nation. The film has marked great opening numbers on the box office and has since seen an upward trend at the box office.

The grandeur of Salman Khan’s character Chulbul Pandey is so huge that the theatres have seen great footfall resulting in whopping numbers at the box-office.

Interestingly, a film like Dabangg 3, made on a grand scale, has witnessed an upward trend day by day at the box-office.

The numbers of Dabangg 3 is testimony to the star power of Salman Khan. Moreover, despite protests, the film has minted great numbers on the box office. The uneven law and order situation in many states of the country cut approx 20 per cent of the film’s total biz.

Dabangg 3 has been the most anticipated film of 2019 and Salman Khan has lived upto expectations in the right way. Dabangg 3 is the third film in the franchise and stars Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Saiee Manjrekar, Arbaaz Khan and Kicha Sudeep in lead roles.

The film has been directed by Prabhudheva and produced by Salma Khan, Arbaaz Khan and Nikhil Dwivedi under the banner of Salman Khan Films. It has released successfully all over the nation.