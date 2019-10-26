Salman Khan tell the contestants of Bigg Boss that he is also not spared by the makers

MUMBAI: Salman Khan, the host of the reality show Bigg Boss 13, will give a piece of his mind to the contestants today. He is going to be mighty angry at all and will even make some interesting revelations about the show.

The last week of Bigg Boss saw the contestant fighting to the extent of dragging Salman Khan also into it where he was accused of being biased. Today on the on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman will take everyone's class including the producers of the show. Apparently, he will say that it is a reality show and everything gets exaggerated. The viewers watch the much glorified and intensified version of every incident. He'll blame the makers of not sparing him too and making headlines out of his acts.

Salman Khan, last week, left the stage as he was reportedly suffering from severe back pain. However, when the makers released the promo of the episode, it appeared that Salman stormed off the stage as he was angry with the contestants. Today, Salman will pick on this incident and say, "Ye Reality Show hai, Sab highlight kar ke dikhaya jayga.

(CREDITS : SPOTBOYE.COM)