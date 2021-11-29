Salman Khan visits Sabarmati Ashram post the release of his film Antim, has a fun outing

MUMBAI: Salman Khan's latest film, Antim, came out on 26th of November. The film has been doing well and has been resonating superbly with fans. From critics, to reviews to fans all of them have loved the Salman Khan starrer film and now post the release the actor continues to do post release visits to cities and Salman is currently in Ahemdabad for the same.

On his trip to Ahemdabad, Salman Khan visited the ever so famous Sabarmati Ashram and spent a pleasent day with fans. The actor can be seen trying his hands at the Charkha and jotting something down as he posed for the camera.

Antim : The Final Truth came out on 26th November and stars Salman Khan, Aayush Sharma, Mahesh Manjrekar and Mahima Makwana.,