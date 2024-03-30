Salman Khan walks out of Karan Johar’s Bull; begins looking for new scripts

MUMBAI : Salman Khan is among the most admired Indian actors who enjoys a massive fan-following. The actor, in his 35 year film journey has made some of the country's most loved films like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Hum Aapke Hai Kaun and many others.

There was news recently that Salman will be collaborating with Karan Johar in the upcoming film Bull. The film was initially supposed to go on floors in November 2023. But then it got delayed to January, February and then in May. Karan then asked for more time till July. That is when Salman decided to put his foot down and decided to go with Sajid Nadiadwala’s film instead.

A source told, “After a lot of back and forth on the dates, Karan and Vishnu were still not able to commit to the exact timelines of the shoot. That’s when Salman conveyed his decision to back out from the project. Salman politely informed his decision to Karan.”

The source further said, “Bhai said, ‘Destiny doesn’t want this film to happen, so let’s move on.’ Karan is exploring newer ideas for a collaboration with Salman.”

The source further said, “He might give another try to make Bull a reality but at the moment, the army film is shelved from Salman’s end. If Karan can commit to a certain timeline on paper, he might come back and try his luck to relaunch the project.”

