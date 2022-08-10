Salman Khan was the first choice for these movies which went to other actors

MUMBAI : Salman Khan is one of the biggest superstars we have in the industry. He has been a part of many super-hit films. But, then some movies were supposed to star Salman and later other actors replaced him. 
 
So, today, let’s look at the list of movies for which Salman Khan was the first choice...
 
Dancing Dad

A few years ago, it was reported that Remo D’Souza will be making a movie titled Dancing Dad with Salman Khan in it. However, the film was put on a back burner, and now, reportedly Abhishek Bachchan has been roped in for the movie. 
 
Bajirao Mastani 

Ranveer Singh was damn good as Bajirao, but Sanjay Leela Bhansali had originally written the script for Salman Khan. However, the movie got delayed and then finally was made with Ranveer. 
 
Baazigar 

It is simply difficult to imagine someone else in Baazigar, but Abbas-Mustan had offered the film to Salman Khan who found the character too negative. The movie went to Shah Rukh Khan and the rest is history. 
 
Chak De India 

Not just Baazigar, but Salman even rejected Chak De India which went to Shah Rukh Khan, and SRK won multiple awards for his performance in the movie. Clearly, Salman lost a great opportunity.
 
Ghajini 

Salman Khan in Ghajini? Well, he could have easily pulled it off. Reportedly, it was Aamir who had suggested Salman’s name for the movie, but it is said that the latter didn’t do it and it finally went to Aamir. 
 
Do you think Salman Khan would have been perfect for the above movies? Let us know in the comments below... 
 
