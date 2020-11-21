Salman Khan will not be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, READ MORE

MUMBAI: Earlier we heard the news that we will see all 3 Khans together, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha. However, as per the sources it is said that it is only Shah Rukh Khan who will make a flash-appearance in Lal Singh Chadha.

As per the sources, only Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in the movie and from his DDLJ character Raj.

Another rumour doing the rounds about Laal Singh Chaddha was that its leading lady Kareena Kapoor Khan's pregnancy may be incorporated into the film. Sources said her character may be re-written to accommodate her pregnancy. It may be recalled that Kareena's first pregnancy was to be incorporated into Veere De Wedding, the film she was committed to doing when she became pregnant for the first time. However eventually the producers, Rhea and her sister Sonam Kapoor preferred to postpone the shooting until Taimur was born.

However, this rumour about Laaal Singh Chaddha also turned out to be untrue.

