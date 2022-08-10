Salman Khan's brother-in-law gets court notice over 'Ruslaan' title

A Delhi court on Friday issued a notice to Bollywood actor Salman Khan's brother-in-law and actor Ayush Sharma, producer K. K. Radhamohan and South Indian actor Jagpathi Babu after hearing a plea against their upcoming movie 'Ruslaan'.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 05/27/2023 - 19:10
Satyabrata Panda, Additional District Judge, Patiala House Court, while hearing the plea, issued a notice to all the defendants and asked them to file a reply within one week.

The matter has been further listed for hearing on June 9.

Social activist Jagdish Sharma and actor Raajveer Sharma, through their lawyer Rudra Vikram Singh, had filed an injunction suit to stop the release of 'Ruslaan', produced by Radhamohan.

Ayush Sharma is playing the lead role in the movie.

It has been alleged that 'Ruslaan' is a copy of the original 2009 movie 'Ruslaan' produced by Jagdish Sharma in which Raajveer Sharma was the lead actor.

The plea claimed that the dialogues and story of the original 'Ruslaan' were copied by the defendants.

The trailer of Ayush Sharma's upcoming movie starring Telugu superstar Jagapathi Babu and Sushri Mishra was released on April 21.

The 2009 movie 'Ruslaan' also starred Megha Chatterjee, the daughter of veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee, in the lead role.

Recently, the trailer of Ayush Sharma's film has been released, directed by Katyayan Shivpuri.

SOURCE:IANS

Salman Khan Ayush Sharma K. K. Radhamohan Jagpathi Babu RUSLAAN Jagdish Sharma Raajveer Sharma Rudra Vikram Singh Sushri Mishra Megha Chatterjee Moushumi Chatterjee Katyayan Shivpuri TellyChakkar
