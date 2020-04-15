News

Salman Khan's latest post has an important message for us

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
15 Apr 2020 09:15 PM

MUMBAI: Salman Khan is very active on social media these days. He is observing isolation with his family members at his Panvel farmhouse. He had gone there for a small getaway, but soon, the lockdown was announced by the government and he is stuck. But he is still connected with his fans through social media. He is doing his best to spread awareness about COVID-19 through social media and the importance of social distancing at this time of the hour. Recently, he shared a picture that rightly depicts the feel of India, a country so diverse yet united, in nature. 

The actor shared a picture that sees two people seated in their balconies and offering prayers to almighty. One man appears to be a Hindu who is praying with folded hands while the other appears to be a Muslim who is observing Namaaz. He captioned this picture as, 'Setting examples... #IndiaFightsCorona'.

Have a look.

Credits: SpotboyE

Tags Salman Khan COVID-19 Namaaz IndiaFightsCorona coronavirus Instagram TellyChakkar
