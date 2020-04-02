Salman Khan's nephew Abdullah had met with an accident six months ago

MUMBAI: Salman Khan’s family is going through a difficult time. The actor’s nephew Abdullah Khan passed away on 30 March.

Abdullah passed away at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital. He was only 38. In an interview with SpotboyE.com, Salim Khan spoke about Abdullah. He said, “He had diabetes, which made his health deteriorate. Every patient behaves individually to medicines. Medicines didn't work on him much. His heart gave up. He died of cardiac arrest.”

Salim Khan further informed that Abdullah had met with an accident sometime ago. “He was a very healthy and strong person before diabetes took over him. He was a lot into exercises. But yes, he met with a very serious accident sometime ago,” he said and added that the accident took place about six months back.

When asked how it happened, he said, “Abdullah was coming from Indore in a car. Two people were changing his tyres while he had parked his car aside. A truck came from behind and hit them. Abdullah was brought to Mumbai. Thankfully, he healed in Lilavati Hospital here in about 15-20 days and went back. He was ailing since some time. Yes, the doctors had said that his chances of recovery are very slim.”

Credits: SpotboyE.com