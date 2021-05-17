Salman Khan's 'Radhe' is now Actor's lowest rated movie on IMDB

MUMBAI: Released on OTT and theatre at the same time Salman Khan starrer Radhe received some mixed to negative reviews from the fans and critics, after Sadak 2, and Laxmii Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is now facing the barrage of 1-star ratings on IMDb. The movie got a total rating of 1.7 on 10 becomnig Khan’s worst-rated IMDb flick, the first two being Saawan… The Love Season (2006) and Race 3 (2019) with IMDb ratings of 2.2 and 1.9 respectively.

“I couldn’t have kept my Eid commitment with fans without the support of ZEE. It was important to release the film at a time like this because people are suffering due to the pandemic. Incomes have reduced for many, so now, instead of spending a lot of money on tickets at the cinemas, people can watch it at a much cheaper rate at home. I want to provide some entertainment to people at a grim time like this," Khan earlier said in an interaction with a group of journalists via Zoom the previous week.

More recently, Khan issued a strict warning for netizens engaging in the piracy of Radhe. Taking to Twitter, Salman wrote that the Cyber Cell is investigating the matter and action will be taken against defaulters.

He wrote, “We offered you to watch our film Radhe at a reasonable price of INR 249 Per View. Inspite of that Pirated sites are streaming Radhe illegally which is a serious crime. Cyber Cell is taking action against all these illegal pirated sites. Please don’t participate in piracy or the Cyber Cell will take action against you as well. Please understand you will get into a lot of trouble with the Cyber cell."

SOURCE – NEWS 18

