Salman Khan's rumoured girlfriend Lulia Vantur to mark her debut movie with Prem R Soni's Laila Majnu

15 Jan 2020 10:24 PM

MUMBAI: They have been a lot of reports doing the rounds since a long time of Salman Khan’s rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur’s Bollywood debut. Now way back in 2018 anchor turned singer has announced her debut movie Radha Kyun Gori Main Kyun Kaala that was to be directed by Prem R Soni.

But unfortunately the producer of the movie Prerna Arora found herself in between legal troubles and the film never took off, now we hear that she had bagged a new film.

As per reports Lulia has joined Soni’s new film Laila Majnu, a comedy. The film also stars Shashank Vyas, Abhimanyu Tomar and Nehal Chudasama in lead roles, and will revolve around two men trying to win over the same woman.

The makers are not reveling much of the movie as the makers want to keep everything under the wraps and strick instructions are given to the actors to not share any photos or updates from the sets. 

 

