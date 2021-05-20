Salman Khan's Tiger 3, Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi and other film and TV sets impacted by Cyclone Tauktae

MUMBAI: Past couple of days we have witnessed Cyclone Tauktae and seen the impact of it in parts of western and southern India, and the film and TV industries, particularly in Mumbai, too, weren't spared. It's no secret that torrential rains and gusty winds had lashed the city and some other parts of Maharashtra on Monday, 17th May, and Tuesday, 18th May, so much so that the state government had advised everybody to stay indoors, and it looks like their advice was well served. As per reports, more than a few film and TV sets have been damaged to varying degrees on account of Cyclone Tauktae. The sets of Salman Khan and Katrna Kaif's Tiger 3, Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi and other film and TV shoots were impacted by the cyclone.

It is said that the sets of Gangubai Kathiawadi has suffered not more than minor damage as Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali had the entire area of his shoot at Film City, Goregaon, covered ahead of the monsoon last year, which benefited the team immensely during the adverse effects of Cyclone Tauktae. On the other hand, said source also reveals that a set resembling a Dubai Market, for Salman Khan's Tiger 3, which he had been shooting for at SRPF Ground in Goregaon prior to the second lockdown, as also the set of Aamir Khan's son, Junaid Khan's debut, tentatively titled Maharaja, have suffered minor damages, but nothing that should set the production unit back.

However, word has come in that it's the sets of some TV shows that have been the worst hit because of the cyclone. Reports suggest that a wall has caved in on the location where one of the most popular TV shows, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, would be shot. Additionally, all shoots that were underway in Daman, Diu, Gujarat, Umbergaon after the lockdown in Maharashtra was enforced, have also been stalled due to damaged sets, and it may take at least a week if not more before things resume.

SOURCE – BOLLYWOOD LIFE

