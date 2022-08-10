Salman looks angrily at fan after he tried to shake hands with actor

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who can be seen in the recently released film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', recently returned to Mumbai from Dubai where he was promoting his film. As he landed at the Mumbai International Airport, he was surrounded by a sea of fans.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 04/29/2023 - 02:07
While Salman moved towards his car, one fan tried to breach his personal space and was pushed aside by Salman's head of security, Shera. Salman even looked angrily at the fan before he saw inside his car and zipped off.

Salman's security has been beefed up in the light of threat to his life issued by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

Bishnoi was also said to be linked with the fatal shooting of Punjabi music star Sidhu Moose Wala back in May 2022.

Bishnoi has issued a threat to Salman saying he will avenge the killing of the black buck by Salman back in 1998 during the shooting of 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'.

SOURCE-IANS

Salman Khan Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki jaan Dubai Bishnoi TellyChakkar
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sat, 04/29/2023 - 02:07

