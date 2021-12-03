Salman not invited for Vic-Kat wedding, Sara calls Akshay Thalaiva, Rekha at this actor's marriage, Money Heist, and more…

MUMBAI:In this write-up, we bring to you all the trending stories from Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT, and the television industry.

Bollywood

Bollywood biggies wish Tara Sutaria and Ahan Shetty as their film Tadap releases on the silver screen today.

Sara Ali Khan calls Akshay Kumar and Dhanush as the Thalaiva of the North and South Industries during one of her interviews for Atrangi Re.

Govinda shares a 20-second clip of his new song Chashma Chadha Ke from his upcoming film.

Arjun Rampal shared a happy picture with his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades on social media.

Salman Khan memes flood social media as he is not being invited to Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding.

Hollywood

Benedict Cumberbatch is in trouble for his upcoming film The Power Of The Dog. In a clip, the actor was seen whipping a horse and castrating a real bull.

Kim Seokjin aka Jin who is currently doing a concert in London gets a surprise from his fans as they wish the star on his birthday during the show.

Author Christopher Anderson allegedly claimed that Price William had a cyber relationship with singer Britney Spears and Lauren before getting married to Kate Middleton.

Television

Bollywood veteran Rekha attends Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma’s wedding.

Television stars like Surbhi Chandana, Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik, and others pictures get splashed on The Times Square in New York.

Actress Aneri Vajani will be joining the cast of the popular show Anupama.

Pratik Sehajpal breaks down after Tejasswi Prakash accused him of touching her inappropriately in Bigg Boss Season 15.

OTT

Netizens love the final season of Money Heist and have been posting about it on social media platforms.

Season 3 of Inside Edge, which was released on Amazon Prime, has been trending on number one position on Twitter.

