News

Salman rides bicycle to 'Dabangg 3' set

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
07 Sep 2019 01:39 PM

Mumbai : Ditching luxury cars, superstar Salman Khan took a bicycle ride to the sets of his film "Dabangg 3" amid Mumbai rain.

"Mumbai city in the rains... Off to the location to shoot for 'Dabangg 3'," Salman captioned the video on Twitter. In the clip, the "Ready" star is seen in black shorts and zipper paired with cap. As he stopped at traffic lights, he posed with fans for photographs.

"Dabangg 3" is directed by Prabhudheva. Salman and Prabhudheva have reunited on this project after "Wanted" in 2009.

"Dabangg 3" will launch a new face -- Saiee -- the daughter of actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar. The budding actress will play the love interest of superstar Salman Khan's character, Chulbul Panday.

(IANS)

Tags > Salman Khan, rides bicycle, Dabangg 3, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Kareena and Geeta Ma recreate the iconic Bole...

Kareena and Geeta Ma recreate the iconic Bole Chudiya on DID
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

In pics: Shama Sikander's birthday...

In pics: Shama Sikander's birthday celebration
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Anupriya Kapoor
Anupriya Kapoor
Hussain Kuwajerwala
Hussain Kuwajerwala
Charlie Chaplin
Charlie Chaplin
Anubhav Shrivastava
Anubhav Shrivastava
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Veena Malik
Veena Malik
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Vivian Dsena
Vivian Dsena

past seven days