"Salman sir has always been an inspiration to me", says Disha Patani on working with Salman Khan

MUMBAI: Earlier this week, it was announced that Disha Patani will be Salman Khan's leading lady in his 202 Eid release Radhe. In an interview with a leading daily, actress Disha Patani opened up about working with Salman Khan.



She shared, "Salman sir has always been an inspiration to me. Working with him in Bharat was a dream come true. Now, it's happening again in Radhe". Disha further talked about how excited she is to be working with Salman and Prabhudeva, she added, "I will learn so much more as I work with Salman sir and Prabhudeva sir. They have been supportive and helpful. I am so excited about Radhe."



On the work front, Disha Patani will be reuniting with the Dabangg actor as his leading lady in Radhe. The shoot begins today as the Salman Khan shared a team picture on his social media handle where we see Disha Patani standing next to him.



The actress is surely riding high on the multiple projects and this latest addition will surely mark one of the biggest films of her career as she plays the lead with Salman Khan. The actress will be seen in Malang and Ekta Kapoor's 'KTina' and this latest and announcement Radhe.