Salman, SRK, Katrina, Priyanka among celebs at Mumbai Police gala

20 Jan 2020 06:32 PM

MUMBAI:The Bollywood A-list turned out at the Umang, the annual Mumbai Police show on Sunday evening, as every year. B-Town stars attend the entertainment night every year as a mark of appreciation for and respect to the police force, for their service to the city.

Among celebrities spotted at the do this year were Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

Salman made a dapper appearance in black suit. Katrina looked gorgeous in a light-coloured sari while Priyanka made a stunning statement in a blue saree.

Tiger Shroff, Vidya Balan, Sara Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday, who came with her father Chunky Pandey, were also on the guest list, as were Rakul Preet Singh, Rajkummar Rao, Richa Chadha, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Janhvi Kapoor made heads turn in red. She arrived with her father, producer Boney Kapoor.

Madhuri Dixit Nene and Manisha Koirala were spotted flashing smiles for the camera. The two actresses were seen bonding at the event.

Raveena Tandon, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Farah Khan, Riteish Deshmukh, Arjun Kapoor, Sonu Sood, Jeetendra, Ashutosh Gowariker, Subhash Ghai, Pritam Chakraborty, Kailash Kher, Armaan Malik and Sajid Nadiadwala were also spotted at the event.

