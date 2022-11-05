Salute! Bollywood actor Sonu Sood agreed to endorse a hospital on THIS condition

Sonu Sood is currently hosting most popular reality show Roadies
MUMBAI: Bollywood star Sonu Sood beside being an actor is a great human being and this was evident when he served thousands during the lockdown and continues to do his charity even now. This time around, the actor won hearts for getting a hospital to fund 50 liver transplants.

Also Read: Exclusive! Sonu Sood has become a fan of mine: Roadies contestant Kevin Almasifar

Sonu once revealed that the money he earned for his last few endorsements has been 'given to charity'. "Sometimes they give it directly to a school or hospital, sometimes they route it through our charity-we are open to anything," he said about his philanthropic endeavours.

He also went on to narrate an incident where he convinced a hospital eager to collaborate with him and help the needy. "So, I said that I'll promote the hospitals, but give me 50 liver transplants."

The surgeries reportedly total up to a sum of Rs 12 crores. "As we speak, there are two transplants happening for people who would never be able to afford these surgeries. That's the magic of connecting the right dots. People come to you and say how can we help, and we find a way," he was quoted saying.

Also Read: CONTROVERSY: You will be SURPRISED to see what Sonu Sood has to say about the Ajay Devgn – Kiccha Sudeep ‘Hindi no longer being the National Language’ row!

Sood won over the nation with his philanthropic deeds, especially during the covid-19 crisis. From helping labourers get home safely to starting services to help people find medical aid, the actor proved to be a real-life hero for his countrymen.

On the work front, Sonu will next be seen on the big screen in 'Prithviraj' which also stars Akshay Kumar and marks the Bollywood debut of Manushi Chillar. 

Credit: ETimes

