Sam Bahadur: Whoa! Vicky Kaushal’s fee is 900% higher than Fatima Sana Shaikh; Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub paid 6566.67% Lower fee

MUMBAI : Actor Vicky Kaushal is indeed one of the brilliant talents we have in the acting space, the actor with his solid characters and brilliant craft has created a solid mark in the hearts of the fans, well indeed he is one of those actors whom the fans trust in terms of great content and some amazing performance driven movies.

Sam Bahadur is directed by Meghna Gulzar and the biographical war drama is made on a budget of Rs 55 crores. Vicky’s performance in the film has been praised and his transformation into the former Army Chief has been hailed.

Now, Vicky has been paid Rs 10 crores for the film which is a hike after his films like Govinda Naam Mera and Zara Hatke Zara Bachke.

Dangal actress Fatima Sana shaikh was paid Rs 1 crores. Sanya Malhotra was paid Rs 1 crores.

Neeraj Kabi was paid Rs 30 Lakhs.

Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub was paid Rs 15 lakhs for his role.

Sam Bahadur is Sam Manekshaw’s biopic and was released on 1st December clashing with Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal.

