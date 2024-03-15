Sam Mercer, producer of M Night Shyamalan films, Snow White & The Huntsman, among others passes away at 69

MUMBAI: Well known Hollywood producer Sam Mercer sadly passed away at the age of 69. As per reports he passed away on 12 February due to early-onset Alzheimer's in South Pasadena. He was credited for producing films like The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, The Relic, Snow White & the Huntsman among many others.

Film producer Gale Anne Hurd shared her grief and shock at Sam’s passing and wrote on X, sharing his picture with a still from The Sixth Sense, “Devastating news. My deepest condolences to Sam’s family, colleagues and friends. I was blessed to work with Sam on #TheRelic and he was indeed the best possible partner to have on a film. Truly one of the greats.”

Devastating news. My deepest condolences to Sam’s family, colleagues and friends. I was blessed to work with Sam on #TheRelic and he was indeed the best possible partner to have on a film. Truly one of the greats. #RIP #SamMercerhttps://t.co/WEkukYiu5L — Gale Anne Hurd (@GunnerGale) March 14, 2024

Sam had produced a number of M Night Shyamalan’s films and will always be remembered for his great body of work over the years.

