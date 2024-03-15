Sam Mercer, producer of M Night Shyamalan films, Snow White & The Huntsman, among others passes away at 69

He was credited for producing films like The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, The Relic, Snow White & the Huntsman among many others.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/15/2024 - 11:53
movie_image: 
Sam Mercer

MUMBAI: Well known Hollywood producer Sam Mercer sadly passed away at the age of 69. As per reports he passed away on 12 February due to early-onset Alzheimer's in South Pasadena. He was credited for producing films like The Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, The Relic, Snow White & the Huntsman among many others. 

Also Read- Captain Marvel actor Kenneth Mitchell passes away at 49 due to ALS complications

Film producer Gale Anne Hurd shared her grief and shock at Sam’s passing and wrote on X, sharing his picture with a still from The Sixth Sense, “Devastating news. My deepest condolences to Sam’s family, colleagues and friends.  I was blessed to work with Sam on #TheRelic and he was indeed the best possible partner to have on a film.  Truly one of the greats.”

Sam had produced a number of M Night Shyamalan’s films and will always be remembered for his great body of work over the years.

Also Read- When Megan Fox expressed her desire date Angelina Jolie

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Credit-Latestly

Sam Mercer M Night Shyamalan Snow White and the Huntsmen The Relic film producer The Last Airbender Pasadena Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 03/15/2024 - 11:53

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Animal actress Rashmika Mandanna wishes rumoured boyfriend Vijay Devarakonda’s brother Anand Deverakonda on his birthday
MUMBAI: For fans of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, things have been tricky as there is always a buzz of them...
Yogita Bihani will set your heart on fire with these incredibly hot looks
MUMBAI: Indian actress Yogita Bihani is one of those actresses who started from the bottom and is making her way to the...
Laapataa Ladies box office day 14: Kiran Rao's movie had a decent week 2 here are the collection
MUMBAI: Movie Laapataa Ladies has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was released, the movie which is...
Sam Mercer, producer of M Night Shyamalan films, Snow White & The Huntsman, among others passes away at 69
MUMBAI: Well known Hollywood producer Sam Mercer sadly passed away at the age of 69. As per reports he passed away on...
Shaitaan box office day 7: Ajay Devgn starrer week 1 report is solid
MUMBAI: No doubt one of the topic of conversation in the town is the movie Shaitaan, the movie that has amazing star...
The Great Indian Kapil Show: Kiku, Krushna, and Rajiv share a peek into their quirky bromance
MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma has won millions of hearts with his remarkable comic timing and is one of the nation's most...
Recent Stories
Rashmika Mandanna
Animal actress Rashmika Mandanna wishes rumoured boyfriend Vijay Devarakonda’s brother Anand Deverakonda on his birthday
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Rashmika Mandanna
Animal actress Rashmika Mandanna wishes rumoured boyfriend Vijay Devarakonda’s brother Anand Deverakonda on his birthday
Yogita Bihani
Yogita Bihani will set your heart on fire with these incredibly hot looks
Laapataa Ladies
Laapataa Ladies box office day 14: Kiran Rao's movie had a decent week 2 here are the collection
Shaitaan
Shaitaan box office day 7: Ajay Devgn starrer week 1 report is solid
Yodha
Yodha Review: Sidharth Malhotra is eye-candy personified in the best Hindi hijack movie till date
Shreyas Talpade
Shreyas Talpade revealed whether he will dub for Allu Arjun in ‘Pushpa 2’; Says ‘It is difficult to …’