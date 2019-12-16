Samantha Akkineni to essay negative role in The Family Man 2

MUMBAI: Southern cinema’s most successful female actor Samantha Akkineni is all set to make her debut on the digital platform. She will be seen in Family Man Season 2. Sources reveal that Amazon Prime video almost immediately greenlighted Season 2 of The Family Man after seeing how well it was received on the OTT platform.

Manoj Bajpayee and much of the original cast will be repeated in The Family Man 2. The one cast addition in season 2 is going to be Samantha Akkineni, who seems to be doing her career’s best work after marriage with Nagajuna’s elder son Nag Chaitanya.

The makers said that they cannot reveal much about her role but that her character is unlike any that she has played before.

She plays a negative role in the series.

Samantha was last seen in the two back-to-back Telugu feature films: Majili (with her husband Nag Chaitanya) and Oh Baby (the all-girls revenge sag), and both were massive hits at the box office.