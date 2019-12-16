News

Samantha Akkineni to essay negative role in The Family Man 2

Farhan Khan's picture
By Farhan Khan
16 Dec 2019 08:21 PM

MUMBAI: Southern cinema’s most successful female actor Samantha Akkineni is all set to make her debut on the digital platform. She will be seen in Family Man Season 2. Sources reveal that Amazon Prime video almost immediately greenlighted Season 2 of The Family Man after seeing how well it was received on the OTT platform.

Manoj Bajpayee and much of the original cast will be repeated in The Family Man 2. The one cast addition in season 2 is going to be Samantha Akkineni, who seems to be doing her career’s best work after marriage with Nagajuna’s elder son Nag Chaitanya.

The makers said that they cannot reveal much about her role but that her character is unlike any that she has played before. 

She plays a negative role in the series.

Samantha was last seen in the two back-to-back Telugu feature films: Majili (with her husband Nag Chaitanya) and Oh Baby (the all-girls revenge sag), and both were massive hits at the box office. 

Tags > Samantha Akkineni, The Family Man 2, Manoj Bajpayee, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
16 Dec 2019 07:42 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Kaima secrets REVEALED ft. Amrapali Gupta I Sehban Azim I Reem Shaikh I Whose most likely to
Kaima secrets REVEALED ft. Amrapali Gupta I... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
16 Dec 2019 07:13 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Siddharth Shukla RETURNS to BB 13 I House members target each other during nominations
Siddharth Shukla RETURNS to BB 13 I House members... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh
Karishma Sharma
Karishma Sharma
Romit Raj
Romit Raj
Yashdeep Nain
Yashdeep Nain
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Vidya Balan
Vidya Balan

past seven days