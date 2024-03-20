Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya appeared on stage together for the first time since divorce

For a long time, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya were the subject of divorce rumors; however, in 2021, they decided to part ways. They hadn't been observed together since, until yesterday, when they turned up at the same location.
Samantha Ruth

MUMBAI : Many of their fans regarded Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya as one of the most beloved celebrity couples in Indian movie history back in the day.

For a long time, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya were the subject of divorce rumors; however, in 2021, they decided to part ways. They hadn't been observed together since, until yesterday, when they turned up at the same location. It's crucial to remember, though, that their attendance was limited to their work obligations and nothing else.

Also read: Must Read! Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up on her failed marriage and more, “people go down for far less than what I endured…”

Both Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya were seen at the event, where they were part of the announcement of their next projects featured on Amazon Prime Video.

Samantha is set to feature in the web series Citadel: Honey Bunny where she is co-starring alongside Varun Dhawan as his wife. The series is directed by Family Man makers Raj and DK and is the Indian adaptation of the series Citadel starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, which premiered last year.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya also made an appearance at the event to celebrate the great reception for his hit web series Dhootha, which garnered massive success on the OTT platform and is rumored to be coming back for a second season.

The Amazon Prime event was a big celebration where they unveiled the exciting lineup of new shows coming in the next few months. It was a special moment when Naga Chaitanya and Samantha, who hadn't been seen together in years, appeared on stage to promote their individual shows.

Naga Chaitanya is ready for his next film, Thandel, which is helmed by Chandoo Moleti. Sai Pallavi is portraying the female lead and will be sharing the screen with him this time. There are rumors that the film is based on actual events that happened in Srikakulam. To really inhabit his role, Naga Chaitanya has worked very hard to change.

In addition, even though Dhootha 2 hasn't been officially announced yet, the first season caused quite a stir and delighted viewers as Naga Chaitanya submerged himself in an exciting world of ghostly terror.

Also read: Must Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu: From Struggling Days to India's Highest-Paid OTT Actress at Rs 10 Crore per Show

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Pinkvilla

 
 

