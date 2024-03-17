Samantha Ruth Prabhu faces criticism for alleged misinformation on liver health; Read on to know more!

MUMBAI: Among the most gifted actresses of her generation from across India is Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The diva has captivated millions of fans with her flawless acting skills, stunning beauty, and her endearing demeanor. The diva has drawn a lot of attention to her personal life over the years in addition to her career accomplishments. She was formerly married to Naga Chaitanya and the two filed for divorce in 2021. In addition, she was diagnosed with myositis in 2022, which prompted her to decide to take a protracted leave of absence. Now that the diva has returned from her hiatus, she is producing work that is unlike anything else.

Also read: Kya Baat Hai! Naga Chaitanya all set to marry THIS girl after divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and it's NOT Sobhita Dhulipala?

Samantha Ruth Prabhu just hosted an episode of Take 20: Health Podcast Series on her YouTube channel. The diva and health and wellness coach Alkesh discussed liver detoxification in the earlier episode. The two talked about how important it is to have a nutritious diet in the fast-paced lives of many people today, as this helps heal the liver, which is otherwise overloaded with toxins. Furthermore, at one point in the episode, Alkesh and Samantha both recommend that ingesting dandelion is a useful strategy for enhancing liver function.

However, it appears that Samantha is in hot water since she recommended eating dandelion as a precaution against liver disease. A doctor going by the nickname 'TheLiverDoc' reshared the diva's video on X (formerly Twitter) and rejected it as false information. The doctor criticized Samantha for misleading millions of followers by recommending dandelion use as a means of liver detoxification. He stated that as the benefits of dandelion have not yet been established, advising individuals to take it could be harmful.

“The podcast feature some random health illiterate "Wellness Coach & Performance Nutritionist" who has absolutely no clue how the human body works and has the most rubbish content on his Instagram handle, including complete nonsense such as herbs to manage autoimmune disorders. Its just two science illiterates sharing their ignorance. The Wellness Coach guy is not even a real medical person and would probably have no idea about functions of the liver. He says, the best herb to improve liver health is Dandelion. I am a liver doctor, a trained and registered hepatologist diagnosing and treating liver disease patients since one decade and this is complete and utter BS.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu broke the terrible news to her followers in 2022 that she had been diagnosed with myositis, a debilitating auto-immune disease. She decided to take a break from her job shortly after and delved headfirst into her journey to well-being and recovery. But it was on February 11, 2024, that Samantha delighted her enormous fan base with a post about starting to work again.

She wrote, “Hello, so, yes, I am going back to work, finally… But apart from that, in the meantime, I was so completely jobless. But I am doing something fun with a friend. It’s a health podcast. It is quite unexpected, but it is something that I really, really love. I am extremely passionate about it, and I am very excited that it is releasing next week. I hope that some of you really find it extremely useful. And, I think I have enjoyed making this."

Also read:Must Read! Samantha Ruth Prabhu opens up on her failed marriage and more, “people go down for far less than what I endured…”

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis