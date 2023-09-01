Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a lady superstar for a reason; Read More

Samantha Ruth Prabhu definitely is a lady superstar, leaving Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt behind. Here is the reason.
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 01/09/2023 - 19:01
movie_image: 
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, a lady superstar for a reason, Read More

MUMBAI: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been winning the hearts of the fans over time with her amazing acting contribution. From the South movie industry, to the Bollywood industry- we have seen the actress portray many beautiful characters and get all the love from the fans. She is indeed one of the major attractions from the acting space who is known not just for her acting, but also for her sizzling looks.

Over time, she has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her amazing performances down South. She was seen making her Hindi debut with the web series, ‘The Family Man Season 2’ as a negative character. Her performance was highly appreciated by the fans, and she was the talk of the town. Now fans are eagerly looking forward to seeing the actress in more Hindi projects.

ALSO READ – (Has Arjun Kapoor and Tabu starrer Kuttey created a good pre-release buzz? Film business expert reveals – Exclusive )

Recently, the actress has topped the charts of the popular actresses in B Town, as per the Ormax report, leaving Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt behind. There is no doubt that the actress is grabbing everyone’s attention and is definitely one such actress who is looked up to when it comes to delivering some anticipated projects.

Some of the projects of the actress can be very physically and mentally demanding. She has been known to portray some strong characters on-screen; be it movies or web series.

We won’t be wrong in calling the actress a ‘lady superstar’, and for all the right reasons. What do you think about actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu? What types of characters do you think she should be doing? Do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

ALSO READ – (Here’s what went wrong between Bipasha Basu and John Abraham, which led to their breakup)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU FANS SAMANTHA RUTH PRABHU SEXY THE FAMILY MAN SEASON2 CITADEL REMAKE Hotstar Bollywood News Bollywood movies ott news OTT MOVIES BOLLYWOOD TREND Digital News South Movies SOUTH MOVIE NEWS TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 01/09/2023 - 19:01

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Ayesha Singh fans, sure are the best and setting the example of selflessness; Check it out
MUMBAI: Ayesha Singh is an actress and model known for appearing in the show Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost (2016),...
Take a look at Karan Kundrra’s exceptional journey; from TV’s chocolate boy, to a reality star and host, and now a heartthrob!
MUMBAI : Karan Kundrra is a very popular name in the world of the entertainment business.He has been a part of the...
Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu achieves a milestone 
MUMBAI: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses in acting industry. Over...
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! MC Stan’s mother talks about his anger issues and reveals which contestants he should stay away from
MUMBAI: MC Stan is one of the most famous and loved contestants on Bigg Boss, and his game is loved by the audience.He...
Gulshan Devaiah reveals playing the role of a monster in Ghost Stories was difficult for him; says, "I was just like, 'why am I doing this?'" - Exclusive 
MUMBAI: Gulshan Devaiah is one of the most talented actors we have in the industry. He is known for his amazing...
Recent Stories
Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu achieves a milestone 
Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu achieves a milestone 

Latest Video

Related Stories
Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu achieves a milestone 
Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu achieves a milestone 
Here’s what went wrong between Bipasha Basu and John Abraham, which led to their breakup
Here’s what went wrong between Bipasha Basu and John Abraham, which led to their breakup
Has Arjun Kapoor and Tabu starrer Kuttey created a good pre-release buzz? Film business expert reveals – Exclusive
Has Arjun Kapoor and Tabu starrer Kuttey created a good pre-release buzz? Film business expert reveals – Exclusive 
“Where is John Abraham, why the buzz only about Shahrukh Khan and Deepika Padukone” Netizens on movie Pathaan
“Where is John Abraham; why is the buzz only about Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone” - Netizens on the movie Pathaan
Anushka Ranjan denies being pregnant, shares a cute picture with hubby Aditya Seal saying, “He is the only baby in my life…”
Anushka Ranjan denies being pregnant, shares a cute picture with hubby Aditya Seal saying, “He is the only baby in my life…”
Here’s why Kuttey is an important film for Arjun Kapoor
Here’s why Kuttey is an important film for Arjun Kapoor 