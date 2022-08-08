SamBahadur commences shoot

MUMBAI: 'SamBahadur' – is the story on India’s greatest war hero and first Field Marshall, Sam Manekshaw featuring Vicky Kaushal in the titular role, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh has gone on floors today. The film is directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala.(RSVP)

Sam Manekshaw’s Army career spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and his military victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war led to the creation of Bangladesh.

Marching on to day one of shoot, the makers - RSVP have launched an exclusive video featuring glimpses of Vicky Kaushal as SamBahadur along with his co-stars, Sanya and Fatima. This video highlights the dedication to bring the character alive, from Vicky's amazing transformation as Sam Bahadur and their table read sessions, to Meghna Gulzar and her team enthusiastically reimagining the realistic portrayal of characters through their reading sessions and preparation for shoot. This video gives us a glimpse of the journey they are about to embark on and the value they are bringing to present the life of the honourable Sam Manekshaw.

Excited to embark on this journey, director Meghna Gulzar says, “Finally, after years of extensive research, writing, brainstorming and rigorous preparation, 'SamBahadur' has finally gone on floors. It is tremendously fulfilling to be on set and have the opportunity to tell the story of Sam Manekshaw's inspiring life. A life of bravery, courage, determination and righteousness. They don’t make men like him anymore!"

Vicky Kaushal adds, "I am fortunate to portray the role of a real life hero and patriot who is still remembered and loved for his contributions to our country. There is a lot to learn and take back as an actor. With the amount of prep and hard work the whole team has put in. I am sure the audiences will be thrilled to watch Sam's mesmerising journey to making India what it is today."

Fatima Sana Shaikh says, "It's a huge honour to be a part of such an inspiring story of one of the greatest war heroes of our nation. I hope those who haven't heard of Sam Manekshaw will remember him forever once they watch Sam Bahadur".

Sanya Malhotra says, “Playing the part of Silloo, who has been Sam’s support system right through his journey is an absolute Honour. This is the first time I am sharing the screen with Vicky and being directed by Meghna Gulzar, my best endeavour would be to do justice to my part and to the film"

Adds Ronnie Screwvala, “The world is looking to be inspired and there is no greater inspirational story and legacy than of FM Sam Manekshaw - A War hero, a leader, a great communicator, and a master strategist who lived his life with the highest level of self conviction and on his own terms - its an honor to bring to screen his life story which in many ways is India’s formative story”

Directed by Meghna Gulzar, starring Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the film has commenced shoot and will hit theatres in 2023.