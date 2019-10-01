News

Sameera attempts climbing tallest peak in Karnataka carrying daughter

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Oct 2019 04:40 PM

Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy attempted to climb the Mullayanagiri Peak, tallest peak in Karnataka carrying her two-months old daughter Nyra.

Sameera on Monday took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself from the Mullayanagiri Peak. She said she had to stop in the middle because she was out of breath.

She wrote alongside the video clip: "Attempted climbing to Mullayanagiri Peak with Nyra strapped on! I stopped midway because I was so out of breath ! 6300 ft high it's the tallest Peak in Karnataka! So many messages from New moms saying they are inspired to travel and I'm thrilled my travel stories are getting such a positive response!"

She added: "It's very easy to feel low post baby and I'm super determined to not let it get me down! For moms asking I did not express I just fed her on demand everywhere! Less fuss and easy to travel this way!"

Sameera and her husband Akshai Varde welcomed their second bundle of joy Nyra in July.

The "Tezz" actress married businessman Akshai in 2014. She gave birth to Hans in 2015.

Tags > Sameera, climbing tallest peak, Karnataka carrying daughter, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Taapsee Pannu: Falguni...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Milind Soman, Dipika...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Salman drops '...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Aishwarya's Paris...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Rahman to perform live at...
  • [field_image_wall][field_now_and_then_image][field_quiz_image][field_game_image_field]
    Vidyut Jammwal's...

Recent Video
01 Oct 2019 04:34 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Grand sets of Star Bharat's Mata Vaishno Devi REVEALED
Grand sets of Star Bharat's Mata Vaishno... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Slideshow

Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar on The Kapil...

Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar on The Kapil Sharma Show
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Chandni Bhagwanani
Chandni Bhagwanani
Bipasha Basu
Bipasha Basu
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Pooja Misrra
Pooja Misrra
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Shalini Sharma
Shalini Sharma
Manish Naggdev
Manish Naggdev

past seven days