Sameera attempts climbing tallest peak in Karnataka carrying daughter

Bollywood actress Sameera Reddy attempted to climb the Mullayanagiri Peak, tallest peak in Karnataka carrying her two-months old daughter Nyra.

Sameera on Monday took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself from the Mullayanagiri Peak. She said she had to stop in the middle because she was out of breath.

She wrote alongside the video clip: "Attempted climbing to Mullayanagiri Peak with Nyra strapped on! I stopped midway because I was so out of breath ! 6300 ft high it's the tallest Peak in Karnataka! So many messages from New moms saying they are inspired to travel and I'm thrilled my travel stories are getting such a positive response!"

She added: "It's very easy to feel low post baby and I'm super determined to not let it get me down! For moms asking I did not express I just fed her on demand everywhere! Less fuss and easy to travel this way!"

Sameera and her husband Akshai Varde welcomed their second bundle of joy Nyra in July.

The "Tezz" actress married businessman Akshai in 2014. She gave birth to Hans in 2015.