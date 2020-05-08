News

Sameera gives daughter Nyra a 'rowdy' haircut

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 May 2020 12:16 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Sameera Reddy has given her daughter Nyra a haircut and said that she has turned her little one into a "rowdy munchkin".

Sameera took to Instagram Stories where she shared a photograph of her daughter, with her hair in hand.

Along with the photograph, she wrote: "Oh god yes I had to cut her hair myself in this lockdown! Now she looks like a rowdy munchkin!"

Recently, she shared a video of herself where she had plans to make a haircare video but it was "officially bombed" by her son Hans and daughter Nyra.

Sameera took to Instagram, where she shared her first attempt to make a video on haircare. In the clip, the actress was seen struggling to talk as her two children kept playing in the back.

The actress, who has worked in films like "Race", "Musafir" and "Maine Dil Tujhko Diya", married businessman Akshai Varde in 2014. She gave birth to Hans in 2015 and welcomed Nyra in July last year.

Tags Sameera Reddy daughter Nyra Instagram stories Race Musafir Maine Dil Tujhko Diya Akshai Varde De Dana Dan One Two Three TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Television actors soaked in the spirit of Ramadan

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
Anupama on Star Plus

Shows to look forward post the lockdown!

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here