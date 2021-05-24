Sameera Reddy on son's birthday: He is 'mama's lil Ladoo'

MUMBAI: Actress Sameera Reddy took to Instagram on Monday, to post a special birthday video for her son Hans, who turned six.

The video included pictures of Sameera when she was expecting Hans and chronicled his journey over the years. The unseen pictures included ones where he is swaddled as a baby to ones where he is up to naughty antics as a toddler. In a note that she penned for her son, she wrote about how he will "forever be mama's lil Ladoo."

She wrote: "Even when you grow up and become a man you will always and forever be mama's lil Ladoo I've enjoyed 6 years of watching Hans grow into the caring brother and an amazing lil boy dazzling our world Happy Birthday Hansie we love you ! Stay happy Always #messymama #happybirthday #happyhans #6yearsold."

Sameera regularly posts pictures and videos with her kids Hans as well as daughter Nyra, who will turn two in July.

