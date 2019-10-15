Samikssha Batnagar shooting action sequence with Gun for Hemant N Mishra Next

MUMBAI: Bollywood actresses are experimenting with their roles these days, in order to beat the other actresses to the big league, everyone is fighting it out to prove their acting prowess. Bollywood actresses have played the role of cops, a deadly gangster and even a strong women who doesn't think twice before wielding a gun at the villain. We are so used to seeing gun being handled by the male heroes and villains in the movies, that gun-wielding female characters is still a novelty. Thanks to the daring young actresses in Bollywood, now we got our own femme fatales in the industry!



Gone are the days when only male actors would be doing stunts or action sequences, now even the most beautiful actress is ready drop their pretty image and jump into playing tough roles. Samikssha Batnagar who is playing a cop character in Hemant N Mishra upcoming BLACK ROSE film has seen playing action sequence with guns. She had taken tough training for this character. Currently she is in Prayagraj for the shooting and some of her pictures making buzz on internet about her action sequence. Samikssha is an actress who fears nothing and dares to learn new things every time. Samikssha proved that she could be as tough as a mountain and as delicate as a flower.