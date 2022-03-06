Samrat Prithviraj review! This Akshay Kumar starrer is high on emotions

MUMBAI: Samrat Prithviraj, which has Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar in the leading roles, has been the talk of the town ever since it was in the making. This period drama, which is directed by Chandra Prakash Dwivedi, has finally hit the big screen after a long wait. It also stars Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt, Ashutosh Rana, and Sakshi Tanwar.

As we all know, the movie celebrates the bravery of one of the kings in Indian history, Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, and right from the trailer itself, fans were eagerly looking forward to the movie.

The makers have showcased the bravery of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan in the movie. From fighting with courage in the battlefield to giving equal rights to his wife and speaking about the rights of women in the country, the journey of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan has been beautifully picturized in the movie.

Talking about the performances, no doubt Akshay Kumar has effectively captured the emotions and the essence of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan. Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt's performances will definitely win your heart. It is a treat to watch debutant Manushi Chillar as Sanyogita in the movie and she has done justice to the character. On the other hand, Ashutosh Rana and Sakshi were decent in their parts.

Talking about the positive points of the movie, it has to be the scale of the movie. It has been shot beautifully. The performances delivered by every actor in the movie, especially Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, and Sonu Sood were brilliant. Thd dialogue writing is powerful and applauseworthy. No doubt the movie gives many important messages, especially when it comes to women equality.

Talking about the negative points of the movie, the screenplay dips a little in between, but the strong performances never let your attention wander. A few scenes were unintentionally funny. There are songs in the movie that look forceful.

But having said that, Samrat Prithviraj is a beautiful tribute to another brave hero from history of India, and this chapter from history cannot be missed. The movie is high on emotions.

Team TellyChakkar goes with 3/5 for Samrat Prithviraj.

If you have seen the movie Samrat Prithviraj, what are your views on it? Let us know in the comments section below.

