Samrat Prithviraj review! This Akshay Kumar starrer period drama is high on emotions

MUMBAI: Samrat Prithviraj which has Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar in the leading role has been the talk of the town ever since it was in the making. This period drama which is directed by Chandra Prakash Dwivedi has finally hit the big screen after a long wait. This period drama also stars Sonu Sood, Sanjay Dutt, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar.

As we all know the movie is celebrating the bravery of one of the kings in Indian history Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan and right from the trailer itself the fans were eagerly looking forward to the movie.

The makers have showcase the bravery of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan in the movie, from fighting bravely in the battlefield to giving equal rights to his wife and speaking about the rights of women in the country, journey of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan has been beautifully pasteurised in the movie.

Talking about the performances, no doubt Akshay Kumar has beautifully captured the emotions and the essence of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, when it comes to performance actors Sonu Sood and Sanjay that will definitely win your heart. It is a treat to watch the debutant Manushi Chillar as Sanyogita in the movie and she has beautifully portrayed the character. On the other hand Ashutosh Rana and Sakshi were decent on their part.

Talking about the positive points of the movie no doubt, it has to be the scale of the movie which is very large, the movie has been shot beautifully. Also one of the major points of the movie is the performances delivered by every actor present in the movie specially Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar and Sonu Sood. Also the dialogue writing of the movie is very powerful which is clapworthy. No doubt the movie has given many beautiful messages especially when it comes to women equality.

Talking about the negative points of the movie it has to be the screenplay which dips a little in between but once again the strong performances never let your attention go down. There are a few scenes which were unintentionally funny. There are songs in the movie which look forceful.

But having said all these points Samrat Prithviraj is a beautiful tribute to another brave hero from history of India, and this chapter from History cannot be missed, the movie not only speaks about the bravery of Samrat Prithviraj but is high on emotions.

Team TellyChakkar goes with 3/5 for Samrat Prithviraj.

